Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,481 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,289% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 27,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CALM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of -0.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

