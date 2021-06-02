StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

StoneCo stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

