Substratum (SUB) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1,654.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00082613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.71 or 0.01037626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.16 or 0.09729003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052310 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

