Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Sun Communities worth $122,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $168.87 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

