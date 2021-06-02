Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586,905 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises about 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $180,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,925. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.74. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

