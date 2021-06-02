SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.15% from the stock’s previous close.
PRVB has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.
PRVB opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $484.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
