SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PRVB has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

PRVB opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $484.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

