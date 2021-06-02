Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $445.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.68 million and the highest is $446.10 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $416.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SYKE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 95,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Insiders sold a total of 66,075 shares of company stock worth $2,956,593 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

