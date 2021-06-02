Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 2.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

