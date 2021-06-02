Tael Tops One Day Trading Volume of $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $119.16, $10.00 and $7.20.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.01027593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.82 or 0.09528478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051834 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $45.75, $5.22, $13.96, $7.20, $4.92, $6.32, $18.11, $119.16, $24.72, $34.91 and $62.56. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

