Tamar Securities LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,378.64. 24,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,253.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

