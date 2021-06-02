Tamar Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $674.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $637.87. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $328.77 and a 1 year high of $688.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

