Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 364,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.76 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,933 shares of company stock worth $18,892,717 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

