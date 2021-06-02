Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,562.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.91% of Target worth $894,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

