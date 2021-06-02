TD Securities Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NA. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.00.

TSE:NA opened at C$92.87 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$59.34 and a 1 year high of C$98.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

