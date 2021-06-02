Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 7,675,732 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

