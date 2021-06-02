The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:BNS opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

