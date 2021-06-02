The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$79.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$83.28.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$81.88. 3,519,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,015. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

