The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will report $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $4.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $22.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,089 shares of company stock worth $22,353,309. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,066.03. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,589. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,162.77. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $498.29 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.