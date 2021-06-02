The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.69

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 1106929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

