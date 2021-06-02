The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-$74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

Several research firms recently commented on XONE. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:XONE traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,570. The stock has a market cap of $505.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

