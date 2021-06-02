The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.42 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $49.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.48.

NYSE GS traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $380.91. The stock had a trading volume of 108,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,153. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $383.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

