The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €85.86 ($101.01) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

