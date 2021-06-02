The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to Buy

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

GFL opened at $33.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.25. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $100,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $101,113,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $22,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $15,849,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

