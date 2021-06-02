The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $1,403,800.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,403,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

