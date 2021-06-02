The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

