The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $3.44. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $195.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.