The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,651 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 260,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

