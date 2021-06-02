The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

