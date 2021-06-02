The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

PGR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. 25,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.53. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

