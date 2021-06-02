The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 30,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 9,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,638,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $284.22. 8,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.21.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,536 shares of company stock worth $24,460,540. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

