Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.94.

About Thorn Group

Thorn Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides alternate consumer and commercial leasing products, and consumer and commercial financing solutions. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of commercial asset finance to small and medium size enterprises under the Radio Rentals name.

