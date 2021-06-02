Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 46,290,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,029,145. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.64. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. On average, analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.