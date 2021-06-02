Timothy M. Cook Sells 22,500 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $1,356,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,225,215.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OSH opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

