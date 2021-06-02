Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 10.7%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s share price fell 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 106,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 38,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$70.88 million and a P/E ratio of -9.49.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

