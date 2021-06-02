Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Price Reaches $3.21 on Top Exchanges

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00008526 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market capitalization of $80.10 million and $14.82 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.91 or 0.01020969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.09 or 0.09480210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00051351 BTC.

About Tokenlon Network Token

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 111,055,038 coins and its circulating supply is 24,918,383 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

