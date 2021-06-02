Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,610% compared to the typical volume of 194 call options.

NASDAQ:CNST traded up $13.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 892,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,651. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after buying an additional 385,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,708,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,973,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

