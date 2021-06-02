Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,879 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIEW. Raymond James began coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86. View has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that View will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

