Transcodium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $54.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Transcodium has a market cap of $113,598.16 and $54.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Transcodium has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.01047929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.75 or 0.09734270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052801 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

