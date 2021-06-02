Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading Up 4.2%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59.

Transurban Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

