Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Holdings Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 137.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

