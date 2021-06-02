Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TPK. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.95) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,836.06. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.34. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

