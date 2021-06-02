Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $318.62 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.41.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

