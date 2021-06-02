Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 292.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after acquiring an additional 150,981 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

