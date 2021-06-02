Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 443,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,371,952.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock worth $26,922,812. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $134.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.78. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

