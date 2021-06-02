Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 140,860 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,860 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

