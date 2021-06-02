Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,286 shares of company stock worth $2,392,971. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

