TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

NYSE LOW opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

