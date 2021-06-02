TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TTEC were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in TTEC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

