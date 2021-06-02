Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Twilio were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,329 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $333.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.00. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.12 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

