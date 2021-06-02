Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $29,606.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,018.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.79 or 0.07272284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.50 or 0.01858332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.00495499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00181328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00758547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.18 or 0.00481821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.00431921 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.